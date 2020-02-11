Live Now
Two East Arkansas city officers shot, suspect dead after Walmart shooting

Bossier City Police investigating overnight shooting in Shady Grove

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 10:56 p.m. in the Shady Grove neighborhood.

Fire personnel responded to a shooting at a residence in the 1900 block of Alison Avenue.

When they arrived, police located an unresponsive adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The man was transported to LSU Oschner hospital.

After pursuing a suspect vehicle, police detained several subjects near the Jimmie Davis bridge. Shreveport police assisted in locating the subjects.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories