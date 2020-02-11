Bossier City Police investigating overnight shooting in Shady Grove

BOSSIER CITY, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 10:56 p.m. in the Shady Grove neighborhood.

Fire personnel responded to a shooting at a residence in the 1900 block of Alison Avenue.

When they arrived, police located an unresponsive adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The man was transported to LSU Oschner hospital.

After pursuing a suspect vehicle, police detained several subjects near the Jimmie Davis bridge. Shreveport police assisted in locating the subjects.

