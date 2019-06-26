Bossier City Police looking for three female theft suspects

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City is asking for help to identify three women wanted on theft charges.
Police say on May 3, three women were caught on surveillance camera entering the Bath & Body Works at the Louisiana Boardwalk.
Police say they used the shopping bags they walked in with, to steal from the Bath & Body Works.
The overall value of the stolen merchandise is approximately $392.00.
These suspects are believed to be involved in several more incidents similar to the one above at several other businesses in both Shreveport and Bossier City.
Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.