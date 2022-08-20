BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police captured two of the men wanted for a carjacking that happened in Shreveport early Saturday morning.

The carjacking happened at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 4 a.m. when five masked gunmen got out of a stolen Yukon and approached the victim and took his Chevy Camaro. Two of the carjackers were said to have driven into Bossier City.

Bossier City Police were alerted to the incident and were on alert, looking for both stolen vehicles.

Patrol officers saw the Camaro near the intersection of Airline and Patricia Drive. After a brief chase, the suspects exited the vehicle and were caught after a short foot chase with BCPD officers. The Bossier City police K9 unit and a drone from the Air Support Unit were also involved in the operation.

Authorities have not located the stolen whited Yukon Denali, and the remaining three suspects have not been captured.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8611or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Anonymous tips leading to identification and arrest may be eligible for a cash reward by calling or submitting online at www.p3tips.com.