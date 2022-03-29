BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man suspected of stealing wire from Home Depot.

Bossier City Crime Stoppers shared an image from store surveillance footage showing the man enter the Home Depot at 2800 Airline Drive in Bossier City and later walk out with several rolls of wire valued at about $2,000 without paying for the merchandise.

The footage also shows him getting into a small, dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about this suspect should call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or visit www.p3tips those providing tips can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.