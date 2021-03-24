Bossier City sees decrease in overall crime, increase in homicides for 2020

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A recent report shows there was a decrease in overall crime and an increase in the number of murders last year in Bossier City.

On Wednesday the Bossier City Police Department released its annual crime statistics for 2020 which show a slight decrease in overall reported crimes compared to 2019.

The numbers show reported incidents in the major crime categories of rape, armed robbery, burglary, theft, and auto theft decreased in 2020 while numbers increased in homicide and aggravated assault.

The number of homicides reported in 2020 includes two that are classified as justifiable or non-criminal homicides.

These crime statistics are based on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s Part One Crimes categories which represent major crimes.