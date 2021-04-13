Bossier City woman arrested on identity theft charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City woman accused of stealing the identities of two people and using the information to open accounts and make purchases now sits behind bars.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Mary Morgan Strobel was arrested on Sunday and charged with four counts of felony identity theft and one count of misdemeanor identity theft.

Strobel allegedly used one man’s ID to obtain a credit account and furniture. Another victim reported her information was used to lease a property and open several credit accounts. The total loss was more than $17,000.

Strobel is currently being held at the Caddo Correctional Center.