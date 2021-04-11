Bossier City woman fatally shot while driving, crashes into residence

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are looking for someone who fatally wounded a 29-year-old woman as she was driving down a city street Saturday evening.

BPD investigators say Hanna Sheffield of Bossier City was shot in the intersection of McElroy and Evans Streets just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

After sustaining the gunshot wound, Shaffer’s car into a house in the 1100 block of Burchett Street.

When police arrived at the scene, Shaffer was still alive. The Bossier City Fire Department rushed her to Ochsner LSU health, where she later was pronounced dead from her injuries.

BCPD detectives are investigating the homicide, and ask that anyone who has any information on the shooting to contact them at (318) 741-8605, or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

Tips also may be submitted anonymously by downloading the Bossier Crime Stoppers P3tips mobile app or logging onto www.p3tips.com.