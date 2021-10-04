Bossier City woman found dead in apartment, homicide investigation underway

BOSSIER CITY, La.(KTAL/KMSS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a Bossier City woman was found dead inside her apartment.

According to Bossier City Police, on Sept. 28 officers responded to a welfare check at the Santa Fe Apartments in the 4800 block of E Texas St. When they arrived they found the body of a woman identified as Geri Judd.

At this point, the investigation which included an autopsy has revealed that Judd’s death was a homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.