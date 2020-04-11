Bossier City woman jailed in connection with fatal hit-and-run on 3132

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is dead and a Bossier woman is behind bars in connection with his death, following a hit-and-run accident on Louisiana Highway 3132 late Friday.

Jeffrey Allen Jones Jr., 27, was found dead around 7 a.m. Saturday on westbound 3132 near West 70th Street.

Shreveport police say Kafreshia McGee, 30, of the 3600 block of Greenacres Place Drive in Bossier City was taken into custody Saturday morning, and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a felony hit and run charge just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office, police believe Jones was struck between 10 and 11 p.m. Friday.

An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The investigation remains open and additional charges are pending.

