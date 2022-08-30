Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police is asking the community to help find the person caught on video stealing packages off the owner’s property.

Bossier Crime Police Property Crime Division says neighbors in the 2300 block of Belle Grove reported seeing someone stealing packages in the area a few days before this incident. Surveillance video captured this person stealing from a residence on Aug. 23.

Crime Stoppers posted on Facebook to help the crime division locate the individual responsible. They hope the community can help identify the suspect.

A reward is offered to those willing to come forward with information. Bossier Crime Stoppers says you can contact them anonymously at (318) 424-4100 or visit their P3 Tips web and mobile platform.

Tipster allows detectives to communicate with those providing information. According to the Crime Stoppers’ post, detectives may have questions regarding tips, and Tipster will enable individuals to remain anonymous through the process.