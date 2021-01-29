Bossier Crime Stoppers seek to ID woman accused of using fake money at Circle K

Detectives with the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a woman accused of using counterfeit money at a Circle K convenience store at 4629 E. Texas Street on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Photo: Bossier Crime Stoppers)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a woman accused of using counterfeit money at a convenience store earlier this month.

According to Bossier Crime Stoppers, the woman in the photos allegedly passed fake money at the Circle K in the 4600 block of E. Texas Street on Sunday, January 10.

Authorities say the woman fled the scene in a small silver or gray SUV. They are describing her as standing 5’6″ tall and wearing a pink hat and a black jacket.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

