Bossier DA: Shreveport man sentenced for fatally shooting child & wounding father in 2017

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to prison for shooting another man and mortally wounding a 5-year-old child at a trailer park in East Bossier City three years ago.

Keuntrel Knight, 23 (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Keuntrel Knight was sentenced to 47 years at hard labor in prison in the fatal shooting of 5-year-old Reese Williams, Jr. Reese Jr. was the son of Reese Williams Sr., who was also wounded by Knight during the shooting.

The shooting happened on Sunday, July 30, 2017, around 1:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of East Texas Street. The district attorney’s office says Reese Williams Sr. drove to his ex-girlfriend’s trailer that night in search of his wallet, which he thought he had left at the home earlier that day when they spent time together with their children.

Williams, Sr. was let into the trailer where he encountered an armed Knight, who began firing for no apparent reason. Prosecutors say Williams Sr. denied there was any confrontation between the two men. Knight chased after Williams as he fled the trailer and shot him twice in the back. One of the bullets from Knight’s gun shattered the car window and struck RJ in the head as he was strapped into his car seat. Two other young children in the car were unharmed. Williams, Sr. survived his injuries, but his son RJ was killed instantly.

Reese Williams Jr. “RJ” (Photo: The Williams Family/Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office)

Knight, who was 20-years-old at the time, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

The district attorney’s office says in January, on the day the trial was to begin, Knight pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the killing of the child and attempted manslaughter for the shooting of the father. He was sentenced by Judge Self to 35 years at hard labor for the killing of the child and 12

years for shooting the boy’s father. At the sentencing hearing, several witnesses made statements on behalf of Knight. Members of the family of the victims also made statements and explained how the crime had affected their entire family.

“RJ was a beautiful 5-year-old little boy full of life,” said Patricia Williams, the child’s grandmother.

“Our hearts are forever broken. We miss him so much following behind his Dad and PaPa and riding around in the yard in his Red Corvette. Our family cannot express the gratitude we have for the Bossier District Attorney’s office who did everything to help our family through this very painful

journey to achieve justice for RJ.”

“This is a tragic situation involving the senseless killing of an innocent child,” said

Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

“Our office will continue to tirelessly seek justice for victims of crime and will never stop until we

achieve justice for victims like the family of this precious child. The Bossier Police Department did an excellent job investigating this case.”

Keuntrel Knight was defended by attorneys Patricia Gilley and Tristan Gilley.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.