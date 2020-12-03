Bossier deputies on the hunt for person who stole $5K custom deer stand

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Deputies need your help locating the person who stole a custom made deer stand from a Bossier Parish home.

The theft happened sometime between the evening of Nov. 25 and the morning of Nov. 26 near the 7100 block of Sentell Rd.

The homeowner also told detectives that people in the area told him they saw someone in a white pickup truck towing the deer stand early Thanksgiving morning.

The custom-made stand is valued at $5,000.

Anyone with information about who may have stolen this deer stand is urged to contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.