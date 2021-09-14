Bossier detectives ask public to help identify two involved in armed Circle K heist

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Division is asking for help in identifying the two suspects who robbed a Bossier City convenience store at gunpoint.

Bossier City Police say around 3:15 a.m., two suspects entered the Circle K store at the intersection of Shed and Swan Lake Roads and committed an armed robbery, and getting away with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or to log onto www.p3tips.com to submit tips via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for smart devices, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Both the website and the mobile app feature integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities which allows the tipster to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time.

They also provide a secure way for the coordinator to ask the tipster questions pertaining to a tip if detectives have further questions regarding the tip.

Both P3 mobile app and www.p3tips.com make it possible for reward information website is so that reward information can be given to the tipster upon request through the same secure and encrypted interface.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!