Bossier detectives seek help finding suspect in Target cellphone caper

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division are asking help in identifying a male subject who allegedly committed a theft earlier this month from Target in north Bossier.

Video surveillance captured an unknown male wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans take a LG k30 cell phone from the display.

In the video, the suspect took the cell phone from the box and left the store without paying for the phone, which cost $139.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app, which has no caller ID, recorded lines, tracking cookies or saved IP address.

Both the free downloadable P3 Tips mobile app and the www.p3tips.com website feature integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities, which allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time.

In addition, it provides a secure way for the coordinator to ask questions about the tip (this is important for the tipster to know because some tips leave detectives requesting further information from the coordinator that only the tipster could provide).

Another reason to use the P3 mobile app or www.p3tips.com website is so that reward information can be given back to the tipster upon request through the same secure and encrypted interface.

