BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The owner of a Bossier City housekeeping company is accused of stealing from clients’ houses, and now police are looking for other possible victims who may have used her services.

According to police, the owner of HeavenScent Housekeeping, 39-year-old Sarah Cockrell was arrested Wednesday for burglary and resisting an officer. Video surveillance showed her taking items from clients’ houses.

If anyone has used this company and had items come up missing they are asked to call 318-741-8652.