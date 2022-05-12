SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish inmate who escaped custody over the weekend while being treated at a Shreveport hospital is back behind bars and facing new charges following his capture with the help of a K-9 Wednesday.

Cortez Belion, 22, was in Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office custody on a felony charge for domestic abuse battery when Shreveport police say he escaped the custody of security officers hired by BPSO to take him to the hospital Sunday.

On Wednesday, SPD and US Marshals Task Force agents learned that Belion was inside a home in the 3500 block of Lakeland Ave. and sent in a K-9, who found him hiding inside. Police say Belion was taken into custody without incident around 4:30 p.m. and charged with one count of aggravated escape.

According to police booking records, Belion was originally arrested on May 6, after his wife called police to her aunt’s apartment on E. Texas St. in Bossier City to report he had kicked in her door, punched her aunt in the face, and bit her in the arm.

Officers responding to the call say they also found four grams of marijuana in his pocket and learned he was wanted on a warrant out of De Soto Parish on simple criminal damage to property, marijuana possession, and domestic abuse battery child endangerment.