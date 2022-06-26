BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A deputy in Bossier City was involved in a shooting while trying to arrest a kidnapping suspect Sunday evening.

Officials say a man who lives on Jones Rd. called police early Sunday evening and told officers he was kidnapped at gunpoint by Marcus Thomas. He told police he was later released by the suspect on Oilfield Rd.

Deputies say the suspect’s vehicle passed them as they were dispatched to the area. They turned on lights and sirens as they followed him in order to pull him over, but the suspect drove back to the victim’s home. Officials say he jumped out of the car with a gun in his hand before running around the house.

As the deputies chased Thomas on foot one caught up to him. Officials report he came face to face with Thomas, who was still holding the gun. Thomas was shot once in the hand and once in the leg. Deputies rendered first aid on the scene, he was then taken to LSU Ochsner for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say he had two firearms. Thomas will be charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of second-degree kidnapping, and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime of violence. He also had an active warrant out of Bossier City for attempted second-degree murder related to a shooting on Friday night.

The Sheriff’s deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation according to policy.