Bossier man accused in death, dismembering of colleague enters not-guilty plea

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of killing his business partner has pleaded not guilty to murder and obstruction charges. News outlets report 43-year-old John Hardy Jr. entered the pleas Tuesday via video before a Bossier Parish judge.

Hardy is accused in the death of his associate, 48-year-old Garrett Wilson. Wilson was reported missing in January. Human remains found a short time later were identified last month as Wilson.

Hardy was arrested last month. He has a prior leg injury and was taken to a hospital. Police say he tried to overpower a deputy to escape from his hospital room. He is expected to face charges for that incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Order Carry-out/Delivery

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss