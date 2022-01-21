Bossier man accused of issuing $31K in extra paychecks to himself

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAl/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Bossier City man who had been issuing thousands of dollars in unauthorized paychecks to himself is behind bars.

According to CPSO 54-year-old Robert Phillips, Jr., who managed a local business at the time, accessed his employer’s payroll system and paid himself an additional $31,554.67.

The fraud was discovered by an accountant at the business who noticed that Phillips received five paychecks in October and eight paychecks in December. The accountant emailed Phillips about the extra paychecks after that time Phillips left the office and never returned to work.

A warrant was issued on Jan. 5 and Bossier authorities took Phillips into custody on Jan.18. He was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center on Jan. 19, where he is charged with theft and is being held on a $75,000 bond.