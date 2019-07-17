Bossier man arrested on six counts of child/animal porn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier man was arrested Monday after police say they found him in possession of child and animal porn.

Bossier detectives arrested 23-year-old Ross Jones of the 2200 block of Shumark Trail in Bossier July 15 after investigating a domestic abuse case.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives say they used digital forensics and found numerous nude photos of minors involved in sexual acts on Jones’ cell phone. They also found images of animals engaged in sexual acts with humans.

“This is another unfortunate example of crimes of depravity and deviancy,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington in a press release sent Wednesday afternoon. “If you possess, transfer or manufacture child pornography or any type of animal/human porn, our detectives will conduct a thorough investigation using some of the best digital forensics tools available. You will be caught. You will be jailed.”

Jones is charged with six counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles and three counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where he faces a total $300,000 bond. Detectives are continuing their investigation on this case.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.