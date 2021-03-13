Bossier man behind bars charged with juvenile porn, sexual abuse of animals

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 41-year-old Bossier City man has been arrested on multiple pornography and sexual abuse of animal charges, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s booking records.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, Travis Labonte, a local software technician, was booked into Bossier Maximum security on 186 counts of pornography involving juveniles and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

In addition to Bossier City, Labonte has an address listed in Minot, N.D.

Labonte is being held on a $1 Million bond on the juvenile pornography charges, and an additional $150,000 on the animal sexual abuse charges.