Bossier man behind bars for possessing 127 images of child pornography

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man accused of possessing over 100 images of child pornography now sits behind bars.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Tony Thornton was arrested when 127 child sexual abuse photos were found on one of his electronic devices after deputies searched his home in the 2300 block of Haymeadow Dr. following a tip.

Thornton was charged with 127 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Thornton is a Tier-3 sex offender that was convicted in Illinois in July 2016, for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. He was also convicted in Caddo Parish of cruelty to juveniles back in June 2008.

BPSO said more charges are pending in this case.