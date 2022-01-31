BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man accused of abusing his 4-month-old baby was convicted of abusing another baby 10 years ago in Caddo Parish.

Corey Jackson, 29, charged last week with severely abusing his infant son, faced cruelty to juvenile charges in the beating of his 12-month-old baby girl in 201 after her mother, then a high school student, and her mother’s parents, showed up at Willis Knighton Bossier with the child.

At that time, medical personnel reported the little girl had multiple injuries, though none were internal. Some of those injuries included two black eyes, severe bruising on her face, a bloody, busted lip, severe bruising behind one ear with scabbing and an abrasion and bruise behind her other ear, as well as redness on her neck, dark reddish to purple bruising on her right shoulder, bruises on her arm and on the back of her thighs near the bottom of her diaper and on the top of her head.

In January 2012, Jackson pleaded not guilty to the charge, but in August of that year accepted a deal in which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years supervised probation. Then, in October 2013, a Caddo District judge signed an order “terminating (his) probation early and satisfactorily.”

Fast forward to last Tuesday, when Jackson took yet another of his children, this time his baby boy to Willis-Knighton Pierremont hospital, after the infant had what was described as a “medical emergency” in their home at the Oasis Apartments in the 1700 block of Old Benton Road.

Bossier Police say CPR was administered to the infant for 12-13 minutes before he was stabilized enough to be rushed to Willis-Knighton South’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in southwest Shreveport. After the infant was transferred and stable enough to be examined, doctors found multiple areas of high-density lesions and intracranial hemorrhages, several rib fractures, and one wrist fracture, along with numerous retinal hemorrhages.

The baby is currently listed as critical but medical personnel say his condition is expected to worsen as his brain continues to swell. His injuries have been attributed to “non-accidental trauma.”

Jackson continues to be held in the Bossier City Jail on $350,000 bond.