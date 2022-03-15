BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A complaint led to the arrest of a Bossier man for several offenses involving child pornography.

Jamicheal Brandon Abbington was arrested Tuesday at his home on the 600 block of Montgomery St. in Bossier City after the BCPD Juvenile Crimes Division investigated a complaint against him.

He has been charged with one count of distribution of pornography involving juveniles, five counts of production of pornography involving juveniles, five counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles, and one count of crimes against nature. His bond is set at $400,000.

The case is still under investigation. Police ask if anyone has information about the case to contact detectives at (318)741-8610.