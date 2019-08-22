Bossier man charged with rape

David McFarlin (BPSO)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is facing rape charges following his arrest Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say David McFarlin is accused of sexually assaulting another person at a Bossier City tavern in early Thursday morning.

McFarlin was arrested and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility, charged with first-degree rape. Bond is pending.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing.

