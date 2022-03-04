BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man arrested in January on multiple counts of animal and juvenile pornography is facing 143 new charges according to an announcement by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

A forensic investigation into the electronic device that was seized when a search warrant was executed on his home has led to charges for another 39 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 104 counts of sexual abuse of an animal. The bond for each is $350,000 and $125,000 respectively.

He was arrested on Jan. 7 after police said they found multiple files containing child sexual abuse images and images of bestiality during the search. Lofton was initially charged with 13 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 20 counts of sexual abuse of an animal with a bond set at $450,000.