BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish jury on Wednesday convicted a Bossier City man of nine counts of sex crimes against children.

Stacey Wilhite, 52, was convicted of seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of molestation of a juvenile, and one count of attempted molestation of a juvenile.

A conviction of molestation of a juvenile carries with it a sentence of from 25-to-99 years, with the mandatory first 25 years served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Conviction on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile carries with it a sentence of two to 25 years per count, with the first two years benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. Because he was convicted on seven counts, Wilhite could be sentenced to up to 175 years at hard labor.

Wilhite was first arrested in late July 2020 and charged with two counts of sexual battery and indecent behavior. He was arrested again a week later and charged with molestation of a juvenile.

Again, he bonded out, only to be arrested in September and charged with two more counts of molestation of a juvenile after detectives found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with two other victims who were under the age of 14 at the time the crime occurred.

He was again released on bond on Sept. 16, but the investigation continued, and in October, Wilhite was once again arrested after BCPD detectives found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with the victim who was under the age of 10 at the time the crimes occurred.

From that time forward until his trial that kicked off on Jan. 24, Wilhite has been held without bond.

Wilsentencing will be held May 13.