BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man will spend at least the next 35 years behind bars for his sex crimes against children.

Stacey Wilhite, 53, was sentenced in Bossier District Court Friday morning to a total of 67 years in prison after his conviction in February on seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of molestation of a juvenile, and one count of attempted molestation of a juvenile.

The first 35 years of the sentence handed down Friday do not carry the possibility of parole.

Wilhite could have been sentenced to up to 175 years at hard labor under sentencing guidelines, which call for 25-to-99 years on molestation of a juvenile conviction and two to 25 years for each count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Wilhite was first arrested in late July 2020 and charged with two counts of sexual battery and indecent behavior. He was arrested again a week later and charged with molestation of a juvenile.

Again, he bonded out, only to be arrested in September and charged with two more counts of molestation of a juvenile after detectives found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with two other victims who were under the age of 14 at the time the crime occurred.

He was again released on bond on Sept. 16, but the investigation continued, and in October, Wilhite was once again arrested after BCPD detectives found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with the victim who was under the age of 10 at the time the crimes occurred.

From that time forward until his trial that kicked off on Jan. 24, Wilhite has been held without bond.