Bossier man, Springhill woman behind bars for East Texas car burglaries

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A Bossier City man and a Springhill woman accused in a string of East Texas car burglaries now sit behind bars.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Ray Estess and his passenger Alison Berry have been arrested and charged with multiple theft charges and drug possession.

Investigators said the burglaries happened Wednesday night in the Hallsville area.

HCSO deputies along with the Longview Police Department had been actively searching for a truck that was seen on video surveillance during a series of burglaries. An LPD officer noticed a truck that matched the description at a motel on Hwy 80. As deputies were on their way to the motel, the truck started leaving the parking lot.

Deputies tried to pull Estess over but he started speeding toward I-20. Estess then exited the interstate and when he tried to get back on the highway he hit a tree and then drove into a ditch.

Estess and Berry were from the truck and taken into custody.

Deputies found several stolen items inside the truck and also learned that the truck had been stolen from Kaufman County a few days earlier.