Bossier Narcotics/Vice Task Force arrest nine on prostitution charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force arrested nine people in an undercover prostitution sting operation at a Bossier City hotel Oct. 1, charging five with pandering and promoting prostitution and four others with prostitution.

The suspects hail from Louisiana, Texas Oklahoma, Arizona and one is from Hollywood, California.

Those arrested for pandering and promoting prostitution were:

o Kelvin Gipson, 39, of Minden

o Jennifer LaVleu, 36, of Gainsville, Texas

o Philip Wilcox, 46, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona

o Christopher Williams, 36, of the 200 block of Ford Road in Plain Dealing

o Robby Montgomery, 36, of Mansfield, Texas

Arrested for prostitution were:

o Marzahn Crawford, 35, of the 40 block of Southgate Dr. in Bossier City

o Felicia Bruzzo, 34, of the 2800 block of Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City

o Kelly McCullar, 42, of Ada, Oklahoma

o Hadija Mbewa, 27, of North Hollywood, California

The operation was conducted by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Standing by with the undercover agents was Purchased – NOT FOR SALE, who would be called to assist those being sexually exploited or involved in sex trafficking.

The Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force comprises law enforcement officers from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Police Department. All agents are also assigned to the NW Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force.

