Bossier Parish authorities search for hit-and-run driver

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office need your help locating a hit-and-run driver.

The accident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30 on Sligo Rd. and Bodcau Loop in South Bossier City.

According to BPSO a Red 2015 or 2016 Chevy Cruze was involved in the incident and deputies need your assistance identifying the owner of the car.

BPSO needs help identifying owner of this vehicle

Anyone with information about the owner of this vehicle is urged to call the Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.