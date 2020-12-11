Bossier Parish jailer fired, accused of battery on inmate

Jacob Gaines, 33, has been fired from his job as a jailer with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and is charged with second degree battery and malfeasance in office, accused of using excessive force on an inmate. (Source : Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish deputy who worked at the parish jail has been fired and is facing criminal charges, accused of injuring an inmate.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Friday that 39-year-old Jacob Gaines is no longer employed as a jailer at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility following a use of force investigation that led to his arrest.

Gaines is charged with second-degree battery and malfeasance in office. He was booked into Bossier Max on those charges Thursday afternoon and has since been released.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release additional information about the incident and the former jailer’s arrest later Friday afternoon.