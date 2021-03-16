Bossier Parish man behind bars for allegedly raping a young child

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier Parish man accused of raping a young child now sits behind bars.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Monday 42-year-old Calvin Campbell, of Elm Grove, was arrested for having sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

BPSO detectives booked Campbell into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on two counts of First Degree Rape. He faces a $700,000 bond.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and his team of investigators encourage anyone who may have been the victim of any sexual crime, whether as a juvenile or adult, to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Sheriff Whittington said, “Our detectives understand the serious and sensitive nature of these types of crimes and will conduct a thorough and professional investigation.”