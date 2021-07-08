Bossier Parish man calls 911 after he allegedly shoots and kills woman at his home

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier Parish man who called 911 after he allegedly shot and killed a woman at his home now sits behind bars.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Brian Michael Clark, of Haughton, was charged with Second Degree Murder for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times late Wednesday night in the 700 block of Ferndale Blvd.

BPSO deputies rushed to the home after Clark called 911 to say he shot the woman who died at the scene. Clark told detectives that he got mad and shot her.

The woman’s identity is being withheld at this time until the next of kin has been notified.

Clark was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond is pending.