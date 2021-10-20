Bossier Parish man charged with livestock theft, accused of failing to pay for horse

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish man is charged with theft of livestock after police say he failed to pay for a horse he bought in April.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), Livestock Brand Commission agents arrested 36-year-old Rodney Jase Norwood of Benton Tuesday on a warrant from Caddo Parish following an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission.

The LDAF says Norwood received the horse in question in April 2021 and then sold it for $1,500 but failed to pay the owner, which is a violation of R.S:14:67.1, theft of livestock.

“The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock,” Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said in a statement. “The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department assisted Livestock Brand Commission agents with this investigation.

At this time, the LDAF says the horse has not been recovered.

If convicted, Norwood faces a fine of up to $5,000 and up to ten years in prison.