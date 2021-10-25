Man convicted in Bossier Parish on 4 counts of 2nd-degree rape of juvenile

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 36-year-old man is facing a minimum of 20 years up to a maximum of 160 years after being convicted in Bossier Parish Thursday of four counts of second-degree rape of a juvenile.

It took a 12-member Bossier Parish Jury less than an hour to find 36-year-old Gerald Glenn Mitchell guilty of forcibly raping a juvenile in 2019 in Bossier Parish.

The female juvenile did not immediately report the attacks to law enforcement because of threats of violence made by Mitchell but did so several months later.

Once she did, she was questioned by experts in child forensic interviews and arrest warrants were obtained.

At the trial, which began Tuesday, representatives of the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center and Christus Cara Center, which provides medical examinations to children with suspected child abuse, testified.

According to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s office, that testimony was instrumental in the investigation and prosecution of the case. Both organizations work with law enforcement on cases involving child abuse, both physical and sexual.

“We commend our partners in law enforcement for their excellent work in investigating and delivering us a strong case to prosecute,” said Bossier/Webster Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

“The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department investigated the case thoroughly and we also had assistance in the prosecution from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Department who assisted with victim advocacy,” Marvin said.

Mitchell will be sentenced in December, following a pre-sentence investigation.