Bossier Parish man jailed after throwing drugs out car window while fleeing deputies

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier Parish man who was throwing drugs out of his car window while fleeing deputies is now behind bars.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 10 p.m. on July 1 a deputy noticed Edward King, Jr., of Plain Dealing, driving 65 mph in a 55 mph zone. When the deputy tried to pull King over he slowed down but didn’t stop. When the deputy pointed his spotlight on King’s white Cadillac he noticed him throwing items out of the passenger window.

Once King finally stopped he and his teenage passenger were detained until another deputy arrived. When the deputies asked King why he was throwing things out of his car, he said he didn’t know what they were talking about, appearing to be sweating and speaking with an urgency in his voice.

Photo Courtesy: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

When other deputies arrived on the scene they brought the items they recovered from the same area where King had been throwing things from his car. The items included multiple bags containing nearly 50 ecstasy pills, 130 grams of crystal meth, and 160 grams of marijuana.

King was charged with the following:

Two counts of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine & Ecstasy) with the Intent to Distribute

One count of Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana) with the Intent to Distribute Gross Littering

Flight from an Officer

Obstruction of Justice/Tampering with Evidence

Illegal Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Juvenile

Cruelty to Juveniles

Speeding

King was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond was set at $97,500.

King’s teen passenger was picked up by other family members.