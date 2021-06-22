Bossier Parish residents being targeted by phone scam

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Deputies have issued a warning about a phone scam targeting residents in Bossier Parish.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division, they have received several complaints about callers posing as law enforcement officers. The caller tells the person that there is an active arrest warrant on them and that they need to pay a certain amount of money to recall the warrant.

BPSO said this is a scam and they never call residents demanding payment on any warrants.

Many of the scam calls appear to come from a legitimate Bossier Sheriff’s Office number. If you have any doubts about the authenticity of a call, hang up and contact the BPSO at (318) 965-2203.