Bossier Parish school employee arrested, accused of battery on special needs student

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish School employee was arrested Tuesday and charged with battery on a special needs student.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Nichole Pope is charged with two counts of cruelty to the infirmed.

Detectives received a report that a Paraprofessional of Kingston Elementary was observed striking a student while working at a summer program at the school by another paraprofessional. That employee alerted school administrators about the incident and an investigation began.

After the investigation by Bossier Sheriff detectives, BPSO says Pope was arrested and booked into the Bossier-Maximum Security Facility. Her bond is set at $50,000.