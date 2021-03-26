Bossier Parish sees 9 % decrease in overall crime for 2020, 11% increase in property crimes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish saw a nine percent decrease in overall crime and an 11 percent increase in property crimes in 2020.

On Friday Sheriff Julian Whittington released last year’s crime statistics for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

Overall, there were 1,090 crimes reported in 2020, compared with 1,204 crimes in 2019, showing the nine percent decrease. Over the past two years, the decrease has been even more significant, as violent and property crimes have decreased 27 percent since 2018, falling from 1,494 crimes to 1,090.

Sheriff Whittington said, “Public safety is our top priority in Bossier Parish, and I am quite proud of our team of deputies and staff members who diligently work around the clock for the people of Bossier Parish. Strict enforcement of the law and zero tolerance for those who commit crime is the way we operate.”

Violent crimes such as homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated burglary, simple assault, aggravated assault, and intimidation showed a dramatic decrease of 24 percent; in 2019, there were 700 cases in Bossier Parish, and in 2020, there were 530 cases.

Most of the violent crime categories decreased last year. There was one homicide in Bossier Parish, and an arrest was made.

Property crimes such as burglary, purse snatching, shoplifting, theft, theft from an auto, auto access theft, and auto theft showed an overall increase of 11 percent; in 2019, there were 504 cases in Bossier Parish, and in 2020, there were 560 cases.

Whitting said, “In 2020, our nation dealt the COVID, protesting and rioting, and a contentious national election. But through it all, we remain committed to public safety. The job our deputies and staff do each and every day is exemplary, and we are grateful for our residents who support and appreciate law and order.”

These are crime statistics which are reported to the National Incident-Based Reporting System and are for Bossier Parish and the unincorporated portions of the parish.

Whittington said, “Your safety is our top priority. We are committed to keeping Bossier a safe place to live.”