Bossier PD investigating armed robbery at Swan Lake Food Mart

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are looking for the two men who held up a Bossier Food Mart Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Food Mart at Shed Road and Swan Lake. Police say at least one of the men was armed. They demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount. No one was injured.

Police have not provided any suspect descriptions or surveillance images, but they say they’re still investigating.