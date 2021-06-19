Shooting at Super 7 Inn motel leaves 1 injured, BCPD investigating

Crime

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured at a motel in Bossier City Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, BCPD officers were called to the Super 7 Inn in the 200 block of John Wesley Boulevard.

Bossier City Public Information Officer Tracy Landry confirmed that a man had been shot in the chest and was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in unknown condition.  

It is unclear whether a suspect or suspects have been identified.

