Teen wounded in shooting at Bossier City apartment complex

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Bossier City late Wednesday night that left a teenager wounded.

Police and fire units responded to reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Scott Street, at 10:10 P.M. and arrived to find a 17-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was taken to Oschner LSU hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation.

