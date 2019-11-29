Bossier detectives investigate shooting death in Dogwood subdivision

BOSSIER, La (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting Friday morning after finding the body of an 18-year-old man in his residence in the Dogwood South subdivision overnight.

According to the release, BSO dispatchers were contacted at 3:20 a.m. Nov.29 about a shooting in the 100 block of Dogwood South lane. Other people were present at the residence when officers arrived.

BSO says detectives and CSI detectives immediately began their on-going investigation on the scene. BSO will release more details as they are known.

