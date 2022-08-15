Bossier City Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance after a theft (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance after a theft last week.

Bossier police looking for suspect in Target theft (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

On Aug 10, police say the suspect stole $135 in merchandise from Target. They say the woman in the surveillance footage is a black female wearing glasses, a light colored wig, and a light colored dress.

If you know who she is or have any information about the theft, call the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611.

You can also submit anonymous tips to Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, on their website, or through the P3tips app. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.