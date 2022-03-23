BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a theft from Lowes last week.

Officials say surveillance footage captured a man who stole items from the store. Police are trying to identify the man in the photo. They say he has been captured on tape taking items from other stores as well. The theft from Lowes occurred on March 16.

If you have any information about this case you can contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward. You can also submit tips online through www.p3tips.com or through the mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous.