Bossier police seek help finding man charged with 1st degree rape of juvenile

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking the public’s help in finding a man suspected of sexually assaulting a juvenile last November.

Mason Johnson is accused of the first-degree rape of a 13-year-old girl during Thanksgiving week 2019.

In January 2020, the Bossier City Police Department received a report of a sexual assault of the victim in the 200 block of Colquitt Street in Bossier City.

A lengthy investigation followed and in September, an Arrest Warrant was issued for Johnson, but efforts to locate Johnson have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mason Johnson should contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605.

To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure, password protected, and anonymous.