BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City are looking to identify three people who took advantage of a local casino hotel desk clerk’s mistake and pillaged another guest’s room.

According to Bossier City Crime Stoppers, two women and one man checked into a room at Boomtown Casino around 5:25 p.m on April 4, only to find that it was already occupied. Instead of closing the door and returning to the desk to sort out the mistake, police say they exploited the opportunity and went through the guest’s luggage, taking an iPhone 11, cash, and a key fob to a Jaguar SUV.

All three then went to the parking lot, found the car, and stole more cash, along with a handgun. They were seen leaving the casino in a 2007 black Chevy Tahoe just after 9 p.m. and never returned to stay the night.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit tips online.