BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police detectives are asking for information from the public on the whereabouts of a local man wanted for first-degree rape.

According to Bossier City Police Department, 21-year-old Mason Jemar Johnson is wanted for the first-degree rape of a 13-year-old.

Johnson is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, seven inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds.

Bossier City police say they received a report in January of 2020 of a sexual assault in the 200 block of Colquitt Street in Bossier City during the week of Thanksgiving in 2019. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest in September of 2020.

Police say they have not been able to find Johnson.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson should contact the BCPD at 318-741-8605, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 to give a tip anonymously, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app.